RICHARD WALLER
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Richard was born in 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio. He attended the University of Maryland, College Park, he served in the United States Air force and retired from the United States Postal Service, after serving over 30 years. He is survived by his daughter, Fatima; his son, Solomon; six sisters and brothers and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., at J.B Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, Maryland 20785.