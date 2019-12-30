

Richard Vernon Webb (Age 74)



Of Arlington, VA, passed away at home on December 20, 2019. Born in Washington, DC, on January 5, 1945, he graduated from Wakefield High School, then served in Thailand as an MP for the US Army. He also worked in construction, driving the initial pilings for the DC Metro system; and as a Realtor for Century 21, where he was instrumental in orchestrating the converting development assemblage of Townes of Ballston. He later transitioned to Century 21 Property Management Services.

He was the beloved son of Harry Reed and Mary (Hitchcock) Webb; husband of 42 years to Barbara (Lingle) Webb; father of Robin A. Webb; brother of Thomas Harry (Diane) and Robert Charles (Patricia) Webb; as well as beloved brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, and cousin, to the Webb, Bachman and Shockley families; and beloved son-in-law of Robert E. Lingle and Olga (Starvetsky) Lingle as well as beloved nephew-in-law to Michael Starr and cousins. He was a lifelong resident of Arlington, with many dear friends, especially those in his Glencarlyn neighborhood who assisted in his care.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Yasar Torres-Yaghi and his staff at MedStar Georgetown Neurology for all of their support and guidance.