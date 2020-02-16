The Washington Post

RICHARD WEILER (1993 - 2020)
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0074
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
8:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
View Map
Notice
RICHARD GRAYSON WEILER  

On February 4, 2020, Grayson, passed away at VCU Critical Care Hospital in Richmond, VA. Over the past seven months, Grayson struggled with PTSD as a result of severe head trauma resulting in his death.
 
Born in Alexandria , VA on April 28, 1993, Grayson attended Waynewood Elementary School, Carl Sandburg Middle School and West Potomac High School. At the time of his death Grayson was a dual major at Virginia Commonwealth University, studying Science and Psychology. Grayson was a fearless young man who lived his life to the fullest and found great joy encouraging and supporting others. He was a bright light in the lives of his family and friends and will be deeply missed. Grayson's final gift was organ donation to LifeNet Health, providing life to others.
Grayson was the beloved son of his parents, Kimberly and John Weiler, and brother of Austin Weiler, all of Alexandria, VA. He also is survived by his grandmother, Anne Knipe, of Richmond, VA, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family will receive friends on Friday, February 21 at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington Street, Alexandria, VA, beginning at 6 pm and concluding with a celebration of his life at 8 pm. A private internment will follow.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the R. Grayson Weiler Scholarship for Experiential Learning, at https://www.support.vcu.edu/give or to the VCU Foundation, Box 843042, Richmond, VA 23284-3042 with "R. Grayson Weiler Scholarship" in the memo line.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020
