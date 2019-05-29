

RICHARD S. WHITE, SR. "Duke"

(Age 86)



Passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home in Linden with his wife Brenda at his side.

Duke was born on April 8, 1933 in Washington DC to the late Samuel and Gertrude Johnson White. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William White and sister, Mary Triplett; nephews, David Triplett and Paul Triplett.

Duke was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Navy. Memorial Day was very special to Duke. He and his nephews (and sometimes other family and friends) would make the trip to Arlington Cemetery to pay their respects. Duke's parents, his sister, and brother-in-law are buried there. Duke loved his Baltimore Orioles and was a die-hard Redskins fan. Duke made it to quite a few Orioles and Redskins games with family friend Carolyn. Duke enjoyed going to the Moose on Wednesday nights with family friends Jacque and Buck.

Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda Lee Morris, his children, Richard White Jr., Alicia White and Valerie Caudle; his grandchildren, Courtney Caudle, Lucas White, and Kiera White; two nephews, Monte (Butch) Triplett and Dean Triplett; two nieces Mary Emery and Judy (Sam) McFarland. Duke also leaves some special fur babies, pups (as he always called them) Tom, Jerry, and Fred; kitties Frank and Jesse.

At Duke's request there will be no visitation. Burial and a Celebration of Duke's life will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made in his honor to Able Forces at 115 Chester St., #B, Front Royal, VA 22630.