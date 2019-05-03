

RICHARD WILLIAM WITTE (Age 77)



Richard W. Witte passed away on April 26, 2019 at Mount Vernon Hospital surrounded by his family. Dick was born in Galesburg, Ill and spent his childhood in Bloomington, Ill. He served in the U.S. Air Force from September 18, 1959 to September 17, 1965. Dick spent his adult life in banking with American Security, The National Bank of Washington, and United Bank.

After his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth; daughters, Dawn (Michael) Anzallo, Lynn (Steven) Miller; and six grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the .