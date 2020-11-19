RICHARD GARY WOOD
On November 16, 2020, Richard Gary Wood of Falls Church, Virginia passed away peacefully in his sleep. Dick was born and raised in Easton, MA. He graduated from Oliver Ames High School in 1962 and later attended Northeastern University. He worked for the Ames Estate, John Hancock and later moved to the Washington D.C. Capitol Region and started his own business. He then moved to a career helping Homeowners throughout the country.Survived by sons Richard and Adam and their families; sister Carolyn and the Late Wallace Thorburn, brother Ronald and wife Lisa, brother Alfred Jr.; nieces, nephews and cousins, longtime companion Kathy Wilkolaski and the many close friends that his life touched. Dick leaves a legacy of kindness, always going out of his way to help people. He has positively influenced many by his thoughtfulness and work ethic. He was a loving father, sibling, uncle, grandfather and friend and will be missed by all.Preceded in death by his Parents Alfred SR. and Macalia, Sister Nancy and Brother Gus.Wake and funeral will be held in North Easton, MA. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.sefuneralhome.com
. In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Richard's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/donate
.