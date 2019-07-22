The Washington Post

Richard Woolley

Service Information
Church of The Resurrection
3165 Paulskirk Dr.
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Ellicott City, MD
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Ellicott City, MD
View Map
Notice
Richard O. WoolLey "Dick"  
(Age 89)  

Passed away peacefully on July 1. Survived by his wife Patricia Woolley; children, Kathleen Woolley, Brian Woolley, Marianne Meagher, Patrick Meagher; grandchildren, Kelley Gardner, Juliet Woolley and Jonathan Meagher. Remembrance at 9:30 a.m. on July 27, 2019 with a memorial mass to follow at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection in Ellicott City, Maryland. Mr. Woolley will be laid to rest at a later date in a veteran cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to GilChrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Please view and sign the family guest book at

Published in The Washington Post on July 22, 2019
