Richard N. Wright III
Died peacefully after a short illness on May 31, 2019. He was born in 1932 in Syracuse, New York, to Richard N. Wright II and Carolyn Baker Wright. He was educated in Syracuse public schools and received his BA (1953) and MA degrees (1955) from Syracuse University. He then worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad Company (1953-54) and from 1955-57 he served in the enlisted ranks in the Okinawa Engineering District of the US Army
Corps of Engineers. He earned a PhD in civil engineering from the University of Illinois
at Urbana-Champaign (1962) and joined this university as a faculty member, attaining the rank of full professor. In 1971, he accepted a position at the National Bureau of Standards (NBS), which later became the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). While at NBS/NIST, he served as Chief of the Structures Section of the Building Research Division, assumed leadership of the Center for Building Technology, and was the founding director of the Building and Fire Research Laboratory. After retiring from NIST, he remained active with the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), with particular emphasis on sustainable infrastructure and adaptation to climate change. Wright's professional honors included: the Federal Engineer of the Year from the National Society of Professional Engineers (1988); election to the National Academy of Engineering (2003); the International Award of the Japan Society of Civil Engineers (2003); University of Illinois, College of Engineering, Alumni Award for Distinguished Service (2006); the President's Medal of the ASCE (2010); and the Hans Oser Standards Alumni Association Distinguished Service Award (2014). He co-authored over 100 research articles; published an institutional history, "Building and Fire Research at NBS/NIST" (2003); and co-edited a textbook for teaching sustainable design, "Engineering for Sustainable Communities" (2017). Survivors include: Teresa Rï¿½ï¿½os Wright, his beloved wife of 60 years; children John, Carolyn, Elizabeth, and Edward; six grandchildren; and his brother, John Wright. Donations to honor Wright may be made to: Identity (identity-youth.org/donate/
or by mail, 414 East Diamond Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877); or Asbury Foundation, Gaithersburg Beloved Community Initiative (asbury.org/foundation/donate/
or by mail, Asbury Foundation, 201 Russell Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877).
Funeral services will be held Friday, 7 June 2019 at 10 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Parish, 11701 Clopper Rd., Gaithersburg, MD.