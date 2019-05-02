Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD YORK. View Sign Service Information Minnich Funeral Home 415 East Wilson Boulevard Hagerstown , MD 21740 (301)-739-6800 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Steadman-Keenan American Legion Post 96 hall Brunswick , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

YORK RICHARD DURHAM YORK (Age 66) Passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at home surrounded by friends and loved ones after a long battle with cancer. Born September 2, 1952 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, he was the son of the of the late Joe T and Patricia York. As the son of a Naval Officer, he spent his early childhood in multiple areas until his family settled in Bethesda, MD where he lived from elementary school through his graduation from Bethesda Chevy Chase high school in 1970. After spending a year at the University of Maryland, he worked at various jobs including as a driver for a medical lab in the early 1970s, during which he reported he once drove around the newly built DC beltway in approximately 32 minutes, a feat that would be impossible nowadays. Later in the late 1970s he began working at the C&P telephone company starting out as an operator, and spent 28 years working as a technician throughout the various incarnations of the phone company as Bell Atlantic and Verizon until his retirement as a systems tech in 2007. He was a member of CWA Local 2222 where he was a union steward and respected negotiator. He made friends easily wherever he was and was known for his amusing stories, easy going nature and booming laugh. He enjoyed numerous hobbies, especially old noir movies from the 1940s-50s, collecting vintage cars and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. His particular passion was for vintage Cadillacs of the 1950s and 1960s and he owned many over his lifetime. This hobby provided some unique opportunities including driving rock stars in his 1959 limousine when they played DC in the early 1970s, and having two of his cars plus himself appear briefly in the 1976 low budget movie Brotherhood of Death where his brief appearance earned him a mention as an actor in IMDb. After he retired in 2007 he moved to the mountains of Western Maryland with his wife Carol where he had ample room to rescue and revive old barn find Cadillacs. He also enjoyed hosting late summer pig roasts dubbed "Hippibillyfest" and spending time with friends and neighbors. He was an avid cat lover and took in cats from animal shelters and from other situations where a home was needed. He especially adored Freek, the little white six toed cat who predeceased him in 2016 and Chevy the elderly tabby who provided great comfort to him until Chevy's passing in January 2019. At the time of his death he was a member of the Potomac Region Cadillac LaSalle Club and the Sons of the American Legion, Steadman-Keenan Post 96 in Brunswick, MD. Richard is survived by his wife Carol L. Eckart (York), his in-laws Philip and Mary Eckart, Donna Bruning, and Karen Thomas; his Uncle and Aunt Douglas and Jean Hunt; Aunt Dixie York Stringfellow, several nieces and nephews through marriage, and many friends. A celebration of life in the spirit of Hippibillyfest with food, drink, music and tales of Richard will be held on June 8, 2019 at the Steadman-Keenan American Legion Post 96 hall in Brunswick, MD from 2-6 pm. Arrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd, Hagerstown, MD. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent in his memory to the Humane Society of Washington County MD or an animal rescue of your choice, or the Steadman-Keenan American Legion Post 96 in Brunswick MD. Online condolences accepted at www.minnichfh.

