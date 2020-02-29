RICHARD EVAN ZIEGFELD
Richard Evan Ziegfeld passed away at his home in Beltsville, MD on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was 71 years old. He was the son of the late Arthur and Marjorie (Day) Ziegfeld. He is survived by his wife, Hyon Mi So; son, Adam Ziegfeld, and daughter-in-law, Michele Margolis; grandsons, Rafael and Avi; and brother Robert (Betty) Ziegfeld. He was an alumnus of Luther College and the University of Texas, Austin. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD 20705.