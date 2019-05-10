



RICHARD ZORZA (Age 69)



Richard Zorza died of cancer on April 13, 2019. The Conferences of Chief Justices and State Court Administrators called him "the foremost ambassador and crusader for the cause of self represented litigants in the United States." A lawyer and technology innovator, his accomplishments include: getting Massachusetts' death penalty ruled unconstitutional; designing NY state's domestic violence order of protection registry and the NYC police mapping system; starting the Self Help Litigation Network; and advocating for doctor-patient partnering at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He also helped start the nation's first neighborhood-based public defender office (in Harlem) and first community court emphasizing prevention and alternatives to incarceration (in Manhattan). He is survived by wife Joan Zorza and stepsons Derin and Arloc Sherman. Donations: Collington Foundation Health Fund, 10450 Lottsford Road, Bowie, MD 20721. Memorial service: 1 p.m., June 15 in Collington's auditorium.