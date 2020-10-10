RICHIE SCOTT



Richie Lagreta Coleman Scott

Richie LaGreta Coleman Scott passed away September 24, 2020. She was born May 11, 1932, in Mobile, Alabama to Jessie Mae and Richard Coleman. A graduate of Tuskegee and George Washington University, she served as a teacher and administrator in the Prince George's County school system for 30 years, retiring in 1996. Survivors include daughters Leah, Sean, and Shannon, grandchildren Tyler, Reed, and Ayan, brothers Vernon and Carver, and sister Wilbur. Donate to St. Ignatius Church in Fort Washington, MD or to the Oxon Hill Food Pantry, (checks payable to Interfaith Community Action Council with the notation Oxon Hill Food Pantry), and mailed to Interfaith Community Action Council, Inc.,OXON HILL FOOD PANTRY, PO Box 934 Temple Hills, MD 20757.



