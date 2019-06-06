

Richmond Bailey



Rich Bailey, 79, of Fairfax, VA was called home on May 31, 2019. Rich was the beloved father of Kathleen Bailey and David Bailey, and devoted husband to the late Mary Kathryn Bailey. Rich is preceded in death by his brother James, mother, and father. Rich served in the Pennsylvania National Guard, was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, and a parishioner of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He is survived by his children, his beloved son-in-law Aladar Csontos, and countless extended family and friends. A visitation with be held on Friday June 7, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main St., Fairfax, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday June 7 at 12 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5121 Woodland Way, Annandale, VA. Interment will be at Fairfax Memorial Park. "Well done, good and faithful servant ... enter into the joy of your Lord." Matthew 25:21.