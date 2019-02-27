RICKEY D. WOOD
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Stella Wood; mother, Ruth Wood; two daughters, Teaundre Taylor and Yatoka Proctor; four grandchildren, Brian Proctor, Jawon Proctor, Andrew Taylor and Zamari Proctor; two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Proctor and Legacy Proctor; two brothers, Joseph Wood, Jr., and Damon Wood, a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Wood will lie in state at Briscoe Tonic Funeral Home Chapel, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD, on Friday, March 1, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Heritage Memorial Park.