RICKI LEONARD
1953 - 2020
Ricki L. Leonard  
On August 13, 1953 born in Omaha, NE. Mother, Grandmother, Solider, Policer Officer, Real Estate Agent, Worthy Matron and Friend are just a few of the roles she exemplified. Ricki will forever be a symbol of honesty and integrity. While Ricki's light dimmed on October 7, 2020, her smile and spirit will live on forever. Ricki is survived by her daughter, Angela Wigglesworth (Quaashie), her daughter Glori, as well as three brothers, and many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life on Friday, October 23, 2020. A public viewing and private service will be held at Word of Prayer Cultural Center. The service will be streamed live via the Bianchi Funeral Service Facebook page. Interment, Washington National Cemetery. Please send flowers to WOPCC or make a donation to DC Youth Orchestra in her name.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
