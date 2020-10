Or Copy this URL to Share

RICKY REDDICK

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Beloved son of John Reddick, Sr. and (Mary Reddick preceded in death). Mr. Reddick will lie in state at Stewart Funeral Home, Saturday, October 17, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.



