The Washington Post

RINAH KORENMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RINAH KORENMAN.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Notice
Send Flowers

 

RINAH KORENMAN  

On Monday, May 18, 2020, RINAH KORENMAN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved mother of Julia Korenman (Howard Tracer), Linda Korenman (Robert Lindsey) and Sanders Korenman (Beth Tremallo). Loving sister-in-law of Victor and Joan Korenman. Cherished grandmother of Zachary Tracer (Marlana Radcliffe), Andrew Tracer, Vera Korenman, Gabriella Lindsey and the late Louis Korenman. Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to The Jewish Social Service Agency. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.