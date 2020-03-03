Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RITA ARZT. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Funeral Mass 12:45 PM Fort Myer Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Send Flowers Notice



RITA ANNE ARZT (nee' Foy)

Passed away on January 5, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland at the age of 101. Rita is survived by her three children: JoAnne Arzt (Pete Martinez) of Washington, DC, and their two sons and one granddaughter; Frederick (Madeleine) of Burke, VA, and their two daughters and three grandchildren; and, William (Susan) of Bethesda, MD, and their seven children and three grandchildren. Rita was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 1, 1918 to William and Bridget Foy. Her sister, Catherine Corr, and brothers, William and Edward Foy, predeceased her. She received her nursing degree from Jersey City Hospital and worked as a registered nurse in New York City before joining the U.S. Public Health Service during World War II and serving as an Assistant Nurse Officer with the Coast Guard. She attained the rank of LT(JG) and was assigned to posts in Baltimore, Maryland; the Coast Guard Academy, New London, Connecticut; and Washington, DC. before completing her military service in 1949. She was married in 1948 to Coast Guard LCDR Frederick Karl Arzt. They raised their family in Washington and New York. Following the retired-Captain Arzt's death in 1977, she relocated to the Washington area to be closer to family. Rita was a dedicated and supportive mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a voracious consumer of news, and she particularly loved newspapers - especially those from New York. A savvy investor, she greatly enjoyed following the stock market well into her 90s. A life-long learner, she went back to college at night while her children were in high school, earning a degree in 1965 from then-C.W. Post College. Rita will be buried on March 5, 2020 in Arlington National Cemetery. There will be a Mass at 12:45 p.m. at the Fort Myer Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, followed by a graveside service with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. Please note that new entry requirements are now in place to enter Fort Myer which may result in longer than usual entry delays. Visitor pre-processing to Fort Myer is available online at https:// Passed away on January 5, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland at the age of 101. Rita is survived by her three children: JoAnne Arzt (Pete Martinez) of Washington, DC, and their two sons and one granddaughter; Frederick (Madeleine) of Burke, VA, and their two daughters and three grandchildren; and, William (Susan) of Bethesda, MD, and their seven children and three grandchildren. Rita was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 1, 1918 to William and Bridget Foy. Her sister, Catherine Corr, and brothers, William and Edward Foy, predeceased her. She received her nursing degree from Jersey City Hospital and worked as a registered nurse in New York City before joining the U.S. Public Health Service during World War II and serving as an Assistant Nurse Officer with the Coast Guard. She attained the rank of LT(JG) and was assigned to posts in Baltimore, Maryland; the Coast Guard Academy, New London, Connecticut; and Washington, DC. before completing her military service in 1949. She was married in 1948 to Coast Guard LCDR Frederick Karl Arzt. They raised their family in Washington and New York. Following the retired-Captain Arzt's death in 1977, she relocated to the Washington area to be closer to family. Rita was a dedicated and supportive mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a voracious consumer of news, and she particularly loved newspapers - especially those from New York. A savvy investor, she greatly enjoyed following the stock market well into her 90s. A life-long learner, she went back to college at night while her children were in high school, earning a degree in 1965 from then-C.W. Post College. Rita will be buried on March 5, 2020 in Arlington National Cemetery. There will be a Mass at 12:45 p.m. at the Fort Myer Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, followed by a graveside service with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. Please note that new entry requirements are now in place to enter Fort Myer which may result in longer than usual entry delays. Visitor pre-processing to Fort Myer is available online at https:// pass.aie.army .mil/jbmhh. All attendees over 16 must present a valid U.S. state or federal photo identification upon entering Fort Myer and the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Arrangements are being made by Joseph Gawler's Sons Funeral Home in Washington, DC.



Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close