RITA DUNBAR BUCKINGHAM (Age 83)
On Monday, November 25, 2019, of Annapolis, MD. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Buckingham; mother of D. Gregory Buckingham, Jr, Julie Buckingham Carter (Ben), Marty Buckingham (Joyce) and Philip J. Buckingham (Sue). Grandmother of 10 grandchildren, Erin Buckingham McNamara (Christopher), Donnie Buckingham, Mary Buckingham, Mallory Buckingham, Abbey Buckingham, Shannon Buckingham, Christine Buckingham Dean (Geoff), Sheila Carter, Maddie Carter, Helen Carter; and three great-grandchildren, Gabe and Geraldine Dean and Clare Lucia McNamara. Sister of the late Dorothy Kehoe, Ethel Doherty, Ann Duchesne and Ellen Syquia. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Monday, December 2, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 7500 Pearl Street, Bethesda, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 405 Williams Ct. Suite 120, Baltimore, MD. 21220.