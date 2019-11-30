The Washington Post

RITA BUCKINGHAM

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Rita Buckingham. May..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
7500 Pearl Street,
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 
 

RITA DUNBAR BUCKINGHAM (Age 83)

On Monday, November 25, 2019, of Annapolis, MD. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Buckingham; mother of D. Gregory Buckingham, Jr, Julie Buckingham Carter (Ben), Marty Buckingham (Joyce) and Philip J. Buckingham (Sue). Grandmother of 10 grandchildren, Erin Buckingham McNamara (Christopher), Donnie Buckingham, Mary Buckingham, Mallory Buckingham, Abbey Buckingham, Shannon Buckingham, Christine Buckingham Dean (Geoff), Sheila Carter, Maddie Carter, Helen Carter; and three great-grandchildren, Gabe and Geraldine Dean and Clare Lucia McNamara. Sister of the late Dorothy Kehoe, Ethel Doherty, Ann Duchesne and Ellen Syquia. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Monday, December 2, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 7500 Pearl Street, Bethesda, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 405 Williams Ct. Suite 120, Baltimore, MD. 21220.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.