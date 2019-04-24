RITA MARIE CLARKE (Age 93)
On Saturday, April 20, 2019, of Brookeville, MD. Beloved wife of the late John Freas Clarke; loving mother of Edward A. (Doris) Clarke, Thomas F. (Joan) Clarke and James. R. (Laura) Clarke. Grandmother of Edward A. Clarke, Jr., Stacey M. Clarke, Justin T. Clarke, Kristin J. Clarke, Catie B. Clarke, Katherine E. Clarke, Bridgette K. Clarke, Caroline F. Clarke and Julia D. Clarke. Great-grandmother of Brody J. Finamore. Sister of Robert (Patricia) Leapley. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, April 25, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, April 26 at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marian Assisted Living, 19109 Georgia Avenue, Brookeville, MD 20833.