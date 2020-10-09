RITA CREGO

RITA D. CREGO (Age 97)
Passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at home in Lorton, Virginia surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Col. John C. Crego; and parents, Frederick and Emma Leitner. She is survived by many loving relatives. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA 22315 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
