RITA JANE DICKINSON (Age 74)  

Peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, RITA JANE DICKINSON of Hollywood, MD. Beloved wife of David W. Dickinson; dear sister of brother, Ron Beall; mother of Stacy Russell (Kevin) and the late Denny Dickinson; grandmother of Christina Harter, Michael Russell and Amber Dickinson; great-grandmother of Ryan Dickinson. Memorial gathering will be held at HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
