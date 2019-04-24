RITA DOLORES SOTO de PIï¿½ï¿½ERO
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service for Rita Dolores Soto de Piñero who passed peacefully on October 21, 2018 at the age of 92. The service will be held at Luther Rice Memorial Baptist Church 801 University Boulevard W. Silver Spring, MD. 20901. Her ashes will be interred with those of her loving husband, John Soto in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery later that day on the 10th anniversary of his interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Luther Rice Memorial Baptist Church.