RITA GALARNEAU DRASS (Age 93)
On Monday, February 4, 2019, of Meridianville, AL formerly of Adelphi, MD. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Drass; loving mother of Danny (Pat) Drass, Jeanne (Joseph) Pekny, Richard (Karen) Drass, Lucien (Kathy) Drass, Dianne Drass, Eileen (Dave) Normand, and the late Donald Drass. Grandmother of Joseph (Stephanie) Drass, II, Jackie Drass, Jenifer Broadwater, Christopher Pekny, Kate, Eileen, Nathan and Natalie Drass and Brian and Jessica Miller. Great-grandmother of Julian and Layna Drass and Penelope Miller. Sister of Claude (Barbara) Galarneau, Cecile Fectau, Annette Valliere, Helen Sirois and the late Paul Galarneau and Jeanne Gowen. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, February 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 7501 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville, MD, on Monday, February 11, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.