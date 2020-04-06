

Rita Iorio Fair



Of Washington, DC, died on March 22, 2020. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, the daughter of the late Anna Wojcik Iorio and Ernesto Iorio. She passed away at the age of 83. Ms. Fair was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Fair. She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth J. Fair of San Francisco (Anne Berkery- Fair) and Anthony M. Fair (Joy Davis Fair), and two grandchildren, Cole Anthony Fair and Reed Danielle Fair of New York City. She is also survived by nieces, Rosalie Targonski of Alexandria, VA, Ann Kruszewski (Donald) of Fairfax, VA, Mary Andaluz of Winfield Park, NJ, and many nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by brothers, Silvio J. Iorio of Winfield Park, NJ, and Anthony E. Iorio of Luzerne, PA, and sisters, Rosalie Targonski of Alexandria, VA, and Anna M. Petitto and Mary Iorio of Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Rita Fair was active in the Housing and Financial Services Industries. She was appointed during President Clinton's administration to serve as the Chair of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta. She was previously Managing Director of the Federal Housing Finance Board. Ms. Fair was a Managing Director of the Secura Group, a Financial Institutions Consulting firm in Washington, DC; Senior VP for Regulatory Operations at the U.S. League of Savings (now American Bankers Association); and Chief of Staff of the Federal Home Loan Bank Board. She served in a number of positions at HUD, including Executive Assistant to the Secretary and Under Secretary, and on the FNMA Advisory Committee.

Ms. Fair was an active volunteer for Manna, Inc., a nonprofit housing and community development organization in the District of Columbia working for affordable homeownership and neighborhood revitalization. She served as Chair of their Leadership Committee.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ms. Fair's favorite organizations below:

Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament - https:// www.blessedsacramentdc.org