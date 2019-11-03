

Rita Helen GILLIGAN



Rita Helen Gilligan, of Potomac, MD, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Hubert Gilligan; loving mother of Jim (and Sarah) Gilligan; grandmother of Sammy and Maggie Gilligan.

The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME,

300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD on Friday, from 6 to 9 p .m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church 6900 River Rd., Bethesda, MD on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOME (So Others Might Eat), 71 O Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001. Please view and sign the family guestbook at