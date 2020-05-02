Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RITA HILTON. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Rita Hilton (age 93)

Passed peacefully in her home in Boca Raton on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Rita's life can only be described as a "triumph of spirit." She wanted to be remembered as an Eishet Chayil, a "woman of valor." She will be missed greatly by her beloved family and the many others she touched with her humor and warmth as she recounted her holocaust history for students and many others in Washington, Connecticut and South Florida. Rita was born in Warsaw, Poland July 23, 1926 to Moses Lewin and Doctor Flora Kleinert. After divorcing Moses, Flora and Rita moved in with Flora's parents, Markus and Salomea Kleinert in Pabianice, Poland, where Markus and Flora practiced dentistry together. After the German invasion, the Jews of Pabianice were moved into a ghetto there which was later liquidated into the Lodz Ghetto. When the Lodz Ghetto was liquidated Salomea, Flora and Rita were transported to Auschwitz (Markus died in the Ghetto). Salomea was sent to the chambers upon arrival. Rita and Flora were not, and they ended up being sent to Bergen-Belson because of Flora's "medical" skills. They were liberated by British troops on April 15, 1945. Flora's sister Rose and her family rescued Rita and Flora from a Swedish DP camp and brought them to Washington, DC after the war. Rita attended Roosevelt High School and was planning on attending Howard University when Flora met a widower, Alex Adin and the family moved to New York City. There Rita met Leonard Helzel and the two were married in 1949. Rita insisted they change their name and they settled on Hilton. Leonard became a successful contractor and they raised their two children, Monica and Jeff, in New Rochelle, NY. Rita was a travel agent and painted. Her works adorn the walls of all her family and many others. She never let her early experiences color her approach to life and family. After the founding of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC she began speaking to groups and especially school children about her experiences. By then she and Lenny had settled in Lake Worth, FL, they moved to Boca Raton in 2008. She was predeceased by Leonard and is survived by Monica Hilton Sussman (Richard) of Potomac, MD and Jeff Hilton (Alice) of Houston, TX, grandchildren, Joshua Sussman (Melissa) of LA,CA and Robyn Sussman (Dan Ackerman) of Philadelphia, PA, step grandchild, Perri Krywick of Houston, TX and four great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Marnie and Elan Sussman and Francis Ackerman. Burial on Sunday, May 3, will be private and a celebration of life Zoom service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Sunday. https:// whctemple.zoom.us/j/97072837962 In lieu of flowers Rita requested donations be made to The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum: Make a Tribute Gift.



Published in The Washington Post on May 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close