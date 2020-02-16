Rita Marie Klosky (Age 92)
On Monday, February 10, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Philip Michael Klosky; mother of Timothy, Eileen, Terrence, Patricia, Joseph, Kathleen, Michael, Anne Marie and Sean; sister of Dolores and Bernice. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) on Thursday, February 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Friday, February 28, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, beginning at 10 a.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment private.