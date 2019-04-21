Rita M. TURNER Marchone (Age 77)
Of Frederick Maryland passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born on June 7, 1941 in Bethesda, daughter of the late George and Inez Turner. She was preceded in death by her brother George, sister Jean, and survived by brother Skip. She was a devoted mother to Ron, Cathi, Kim, Kristin, Darlene, Tina and Tony. She loved being a grandmother to Ryan, Price, Lindsay, Bradley, Desireé, Wendy, Caitlin, Jacob, Kenny and Devyne; and great-grandmother to Benjamin, Abigail and Carter. She will be truly missed by her dog Abigail, family and friends.