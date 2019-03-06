Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RITA MASONSON. View Sign



RITA MASONSON July 15, 1925 - February 23, 2019

Rita Masonson was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, a city for which she held much affection. She was the youngest of eight children of Phillip and Rebecca Bergen. An artistic child, she was selected to participate in a program at Pratt Institute's school of art. Her talent led her to earn a bachelor's degree in art at Brooklyn College. She was also an excellent clothes designer and seamstress, creating and sewing her elegant wedding dress. Rita married and raised three children with Martin Masonson, followed by a career at Sears. Rita loved her family and pets, and also appreciated classic clothing, mysteries, British comedies and travel to England, vintage dolls, crossword puzzles and socializing with friends and neighbors. Rita had a remarkable mind and great sense of humor. Though she couldn't tell a joke, she would laugh so hard at the telling of one that everyone in the room would fall over laughing. Rita will be remembered for her beautiful hair, sweet face and a smile that drew people to her. She was predeceased by husband, Martin and son, Raymond. She is survived by daughters Nina Masonson and Beth Gochrach; daughter-in-law Grace Masonson; granddaughters Sarah Gochrach, Page Masonson and Olivia Masonson; new great grandson Henry Elliott, and St. John Courtenay, III, Jacquie Drews and Jonathan Elliott. Rita was greatly beloved by all the family and will be missed every day. A celebration of life will be held on April 27, 2019, at the home of Nina Masonson. Gifts may be made to .

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.