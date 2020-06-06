On Sunday, May 31, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Daughter of the late John and Grace McAuliff. Born in Cleveland, Ohio. Following the death of her mother, she and her father moved to Maryland where they lived just outside of Annapolis in the Sherwood Forest area. Rita will be missed by all of her family, including her two cousins Judy Redeman and Sr. Mary Jo Koudelka as well as her very close friend Ethel Mellin. (SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC). Graveside Service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11 a.m.