RITA MUIR (1929 - 2020)
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Jerome's Catholic Church
5205 43th Ave
Hyattsville, DC
Rita Ann Muir  

Rita Ann Pribelsky Muir, born August 10, 1929 in Johnstown, PA died peacefully at home in Silver Spring, MD from lung and heart failure on January 9, 2020. Mother to Melvin, Thomas, and Verarose, with six grandchildren, seven great and several great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Muir, and sons David and Scott.
 
Service will be at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 5205 43th Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20781 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
 
Her remains were donated to Anatomy Gifts Registry, Hanover, MD. Her ashes will be buried at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD alongside her beloved husband.
 
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Montgomery Hospice at montgomeryhospice.org , 301-921-4400.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 15, 2020
