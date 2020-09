RITA NORKEN

On Thursday September 24, 2020, RITA H. NORKEN of Silver Spring, MD passed away. Beloved wife of the late Myer Norken; loving mother of David Norken (Wendy Margolis), Sharon (the late Lowell) Fried, Harold (Reva) Norken, and Pam (Andy) Lloyd; devoted grandmother of Joel (Mina) Fried, Adam Fried, Daniel Norken (Anna Semenova), Ryan Lloyd, Jennifer Lloyd, Alex Norken, adopted grandson Aaron Rednor, and the late Seth Norken; and great-grandmother of Mason, Gianna, Max and Gemma Fried. Graveside services will be held privately. Donations may be made in her honor to Hadassah or the charity of your choice . Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.