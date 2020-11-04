1/
RITA NOVAK
Rita Novak  
Of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Alfred Cohen; devoted mother of Dr. Howard Novak (Janice), Robyn Mustich, Traci Cherrier (Maurice Laroche); loving sister of Susan Markin; and loving grandmother of Jessica, Alex, Samantha, Carly, Austin and Allison; and great-grandson, Jameson. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; stepsons, Stan and Gary, and many loving friends.She was predeceased by her parents, David and Sylvia Finkelstein; and sister, Myrna Weitz. Services will be held privately for immediate family members only, following COVID guidelines, at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, Virginia, on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12 Noon. A livestream of the service will be available for those who wish to attend virtually and can be accessed via the Facebook page for National Funeral Home: (703) 560-4400. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 4, 2020.
