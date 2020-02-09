The Washington Post

RITA RANDAZZO

Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Arlington National Cemetery
Rita Friede Randazzo

Of Alexandria, VA, on November 10, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Richard Joseph Randazzo, Col. USAF (Ret.); mother of Anne (Gary) Semerjian, Karen (Eric) Naroian, and the late Vincent Randazzo; grandmother of Matt and Keith Semerjian; and sister of Mary Alice (Fred) Mauser, John (Judy) Friede, and the late Richard (Carla Councill) Friede, her twin brother.
Born in Norfolk, VA, Rita was a proud mother and grandmother, a graduate of the College of William & Mary, and a Catholic school teacher.
Rita will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery on March 2, 2020 at 9 a.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, VA, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 9, 2020
