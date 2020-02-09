

Rita Friede Randazzo



Of Alexandria, VA, on November 10, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Richard Joseph Randazzo, Col. USAF (Ret.); mother of Anne (Gary) Semerjian, Karen (Eric) Naroian, and the late Vincent Randazzo; grandmother of Matt and Keith Semerjian; and sister of Mary Alice (Fred) Mauser, John (Judy) Friede, and the late Richard (Carla Councill) Friede, her twin brother.

Born in Norfolk, VA, Rita was a proud mother and grandmother, a graduate of the College of William & Mary, and a Catholic school teacher.

Rita will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery on March 2, 2020 at 9 a.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, VA, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow.