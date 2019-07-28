The Washington Post

RITA SEWELL

Guest Book
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
15661 Norbeck Blvd,
, Silver Spring,, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace,
15661 Norbeck Blvd,
Silver Spring, MD
Notice
Rita Hoy Sewell  
(neé Widmayer) (Age 92)  

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Hoy and the late Bernard W. Sewell; mother of Kathy Hoy-Marcus, Edward J. Hoy III, Barbara H. Kuhn, James P. Hoy, and the late Paul W. Hoy; mother-in-law of Lon Marcus, Karen Hoy, Patrick Kuhn, Honore Hoy and Sarah Trimble; grandmother of 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, 20906 on Thursday, August 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.

Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
