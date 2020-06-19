Rita Sorge

Rita A. Sorge
(née Paolucci)It is with great sadness that the family of Rita Anne Sorge (née Paolucci) of Beltsville, Maryland announce her passing on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 71. She married Joseph (Joe) Sorge, Jr. In addition to Joseph, she is survived by her sons, Joseph, III (Lori) and Anthony William; grandchildren, Winona Anne and Sophia Lynne; and her 11 siblings, Jean Clare, Daniel Felix (Karla), William Arthur (Beth), David, Kathryn Marie, Robert Michael (Teri), Patricia Ann (Doug), Pamela Mary (Joe), Michael Louis, Tina (John) and Philip Joseph. She will be forever cherished and remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Private funeral mass will be held at Holy Redeemer on Friday, June 19, 2020. Private interment will be at Gate Of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Church at https://parish.holy-redeemer.org/ways-tohelp-others-in-need. Full obituary and condolences at www.donaldsonfuneralhome
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.