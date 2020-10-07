RITA STEELE

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Anna Jackson; two daughters, Ny Steele and Jakeia Steele; four sons, Sidney Steele, Montez Steele, Jonathan Steele and John Steele; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nine sisters; four brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Steele will lie in state at Expectation Church, 11924 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 on Friday, October 9 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Jerusalem Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Salley, SC at a later date.