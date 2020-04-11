RITA VIRGINIA SWANN
Rita Virginia Swann passed away peacefully in the arms of our Lord on April 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Born in Honduras on August 22, 1951, Rita became a U.S Citizen on October 12, 2004. She lived a life of humility, service, and devotion to her family. She leaves behind her daughter Margarita SÁnchez, grandchildren Mauro Felipe Cruz and Valeria Cruz, and several brothers and sisters. A private service will be held in April and a Catholic Mass and celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
De la mano de Dios, Rita Virginia Swann partió de este mundo el 6 de abril de 2020 en Washington, DC. Nacida en Honduras el 22 de agosto de 1951, Rita se hizo ciudadana estadounidense el 12 de octubre de 2004. Llevó una vida de servicio, humildad y devoción a su familia. Deja a su hija Margarita SÁnchez, sus nietos Mauro Felipe Cruz y Valeria Cruz y sus hermanos. Se celebrarÁ un servicio privado y mas tarde una Misa y celebración de su vida.