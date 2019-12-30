

Rita Stokowski SWEENEY(Age 94)



Of Falls Church, VA, passed away on December 14, 2019 at Goodwin House, where she resided. She was born in Worcester, MA on March 14, 1925, and was the youngest of 8 children. In 1957 she came to Washington, DC to work at the State Department in the Foreign Service section. She served in Paris, Tokyo, Moscow, Athens, and Jamaica. She married Raymond Sweeney on June 30, 1973 and resided in Alexandria prior to moving to Goodwin House in 2010.

Upon retirement, she volunteered to work with Meals on Wheels for approximately 25 years. She also volunteered at the Literacy Council of Northern Virginia teaching English to immigrants. She was also a volunteer at the Goodwin House Library. Her husband passed away in 2014. She is survived by her niece Alexandra Lillis, many other nieces and nephews, and three godchildren, Nicole Tucker, and Tammie and Jeffrey Trinh.

Funeral Mass will take place at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church on January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA.