Rita M. Wysong
On Thursday, July 25, 2019 of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Wysong; Loving mother of Linda, Susan, Mary, Bob, John and their spouses. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and their spouses and five great-grandchildren. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9000 Warfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20882 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.