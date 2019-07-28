The Washington Post

Rita Wysong

DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-948-6800
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
9000 Warfield Road,
Gaithersburg, MD
Rita M. Wysong  

On Thursday, July 25, 2019 of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Wysong; Loving mother of Linda, Susan, Mary, Bob, John and their spouses. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and their spouses and five great-grandchildren. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9000 Warfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20882 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please sign family guest book at:

Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
