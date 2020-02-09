Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROALD "Moose" MUSSENDEN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



ROALD MUSSENDEN "Moose" Major USAF (Ret)

Major Roald "Moose" Mussenden (USAF-Ret) died peacefully in his sleep, at 90 years of age on October 21, 2019. His wife, Raquel (Soto), was by his side. A storytelling man, Roald loved to share recollections of his charmed childhood in his beloved Puerto Rico. He enlisted in the Army after graduation from high school which took him from Puerto Rico to Alaska, by way of Fort Lewis, Washington. After completing his tour, he enrolled in the University of Puerto Rico, where upon graduation he received a direct commission from the Air Force, which took him across the country and around the world before eventually returning him home to Puerto Rico. He retired from the Air Force in 1970 but continued to serve his country for an additional twenty years as a civilian in Puerto Rico, Germany, and Virginia. His rich and varied life gave him a multitude of adventures, which he was always willing to share. He is predeceased by his first wife, Ivy Marigold (Ruizenaar) and his oldest son Carlos. He is survived by his sister, Rowena Harvey, his wife Raquel, son Roberto, daughter-in-law Lisa (Heltne), and grandchildren Rachel, Christian, and Kathryn, to whom he was proud to be their "Opa". A memorial service will be held on February 12, at 10:45 a.m., in the Memorial Chapel, Ft. Myer, Arlington, VA. Following the service, he will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. A celebration of his life will be held at his Springfield, VA home, 7250 Monticello Boulevard, on February 15 at 1 p.m.

