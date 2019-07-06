

Rob Roy Ratliff, Ph.D.

(Age 93)



A retired Central Intelligence Agency and White House executive, on July 1, 2019. He served on the staff of the National Security Council. He received many commendations including the Intelligence Medal of Merit. Born in Webb City, MO, as a senior in high school he was a news editor and announcer for radio station WMBH in Joplin. He attended Principia College, then served in the U. S. Marine Corps. He received degrees from American University. Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Rebecca (Becky) of Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg; three daughters, Carol Drury (Bradley) of Milwaukee, WI; Beth Atwell (Neal) of Brookeville, MD, and Ann Heinrich (John) of Arlington, VA; and two grandsons, Justin Gordon and Kirby Drury. A memorial service will be held in the Guild Chapel at Asbury on July 10 at 1:30 p.m. Memorials to First Church of Christ, Scientist, Rockville, MD or to the Asbury Foundation, Asbury Methodist Village.