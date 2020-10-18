ROBERT ABEL

On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, of Rockville MD, formerly of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of D. Jean Abel; loving father of Robin W. (Igor) Svec of White Hall, MD, Karen J. (Patrick) Mulhern of Nokesville, VA, Jeffrey W. (Judy) Abel of Freeland, MD, Diane L. (Mark) Brocato of Humble, TX and former father-in-law of Linda (Abel) Klunk of Middle River, MD; grandfather of Michael Svec, Kelly (Larry) Henson, Erin (Matt) Foushee, Bridget (Connor) Bergeron, and Nora (Mark) O'Keefe, Christina (Cory) Peimer, Kevin (Hanna) and Jennifer Abel, Isaac and Brenda Brocato; also great-grandfather of Michael and Matthew Svec, James, Mary Jo, Cora, Greta, and Erik Henson, Kathleen, Patrick, and Brendan Foushee, Maeve Bergeron, Callie Peimer, and Julia Abel; brother of Katherine (Abel) Lundvall of Wyckoff, NJ. He is preceded in death by his grandson David Svec. A private service will be held at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE, INC, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD. A Private interment to take place at George Washington Memeorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Village at Rockville Benevolent Endowment Fund, 9701 Veirs Dr, Rockville, MD. Please view and sign online family guestbook at