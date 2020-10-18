1/
ROBERT ABEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT W. ABEL (Age 89)  
On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, of Rockville MD, formerly of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of D. Jean Abel; loving father of Robin W. (Igor) Svec of White Hall, MD, Karen J. (Patrick) Mulhern of Nokesville, VA, Jeffrey W. (Judy) Abel of Freeland, MD, Diane L. (Mark) Brocato of Humble, TX and former father-in-law of Linda (Abel) Klunk of Middle River, MD; grandfather of Michael Svec, Kelly (Larry) Henson, Erin (Matt) Foushee, Bridget (Connor) Bergeron, and Nora (Mark) O'Keefe, Christina (Cory) Peimer, Kevin (Hanna) and Jennifer Abel, Isaac and Brenda Brocato; also great-grandfather of Michael and Matthew Svec, James, Mary Jo, Cora, Greta, and Erik Henson, Kathleen, Patrick, and Brendan Foushee, Maeve Bergeron, Callie Peimer, and Julia Abel; brother of Katherine (Abel) Lundvall of Wyckoff, NJ. He is preceded in death by his grandson David Svec. A private service will be held at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE, INC, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD. A Private interment to take place at George Washington Memeorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Village at Rockville Benevolent Endowment Fund, 9701 Veirs Dr, Rockville, MD. Please view and sign online family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
(301) 652-2200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved