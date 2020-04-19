ROBERT KEITH ADAMS (Age 90)
Robert Keith Adams of Annandale, Virginia, died April 10, 2020, Robert was born and reared in Davis County, Iowa. Graduated from Bloomfield High School, Upper Iowa University, Summa Cum Laude, Parson's College, Fairfield, Iowa, served in the Korean Conflict
as a Master Sergeant. After his service he returned to John Morrell and Company as Supervisor in the Computer Department. In 1964, he entered the Federal Government and retired as a Supervisor in Computers for FEMA. during his years of work at Morrell's and Government, he attended Adjutant General's School, Camp Lee, Virginia, Washington Bible College, Washington, D.C., IBM School, Poughkeepsie, New York, International business Machines Corporation, Detroit, Michigan, War College, Washington, D.C., Department of Defense Computer Institute, Georgetown Mini-medical, Washington, D.C., and ten years as a volunteer in the White House. For 17 years as Treasurer for the Columbia Baptist Foundation, Falls, Church, Virginia. Robert was an active member in Columbia Baptist, Falls Church, Virginia. He served as a Deacon, Usher, Sunday School Teacher, gave during their blood drives, and when asked in other services. Robert is survived by his wife, Martha, of 68 years of marriage, daughters, Janet Long, Laura Fairchild (Thomas), son, Jonathan (Lili), five grandchildren, one great granddaughter, a sister, Doris Terhune, Davenport, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be in his name to Upper Iowa University, Alumni Office, P.O. Box 1857, Fayette, Iowa 52142, and Columbia Foundation, Columbia Baptist Church, 103 West Columbia Street, Falls Church, Virginia 22046. Burial services will be private with a memorial service to be determined at a future date.