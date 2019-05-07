ROBERT ADCOCK "Bob" (Age 71)
Of Washington, DC, passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2019. Bob was born on July 15, 1947 to the late Willis Adcock and the late Eleanor Adcock. Loving father to David (Cathy) Adcock. Beloved grandfather of Isabelle, Charles, Michael, Brenden, Josh, and Chance. Cherished brother of the late Bill Adcock, the late Ed Adcock, and Margaret "Peggy" Adcock.He lived his life on his own terms, he treated people with compassion and kindness. Bob was a student of life and interested and curious to learn. Bob was a City Manager with Professional Exhibitors, Inc., and a member of Carpenters Local NO 491. Bob loved to travel, especially by train. He was a tinker who loved to fix things. He was also a Beloit College
Alumni.
An informal Memorial gathering will be held on May 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Duffy's Irish Pub, 1016 H Street NE, Washington DC 20002.