

Robert Fowler Agnew

February 26, 1951 - August 19, 2019



Bob Agnew made his final approach for landing on August 19, 2019. He died, with his family surrounding him, in a manner not unlike the way he did most everything during his life, with quiet grace and dignity.

A native of Memphis, TN, Bob was born February 26, 1951, to the late Adelyn Agnew Ford-Coates and Dr. Walker Fowler Agnew. He grew up in Alexandria, VA attending secondary school at St Stephen's Episcopal. In high school he played soccer and began a lifelong love of music, playing guitar in a band. He attended Roanoke College in VA and graduate school at the University of North Dakota. At Roanoke College, he met Susan, the love of his life and wife of 45 years. Their life's adventure took them around the world on many travels, but Bob's heart remained with his beloved family in Arlington, VA.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Porter Agnew; his son, Howland Jared Agnew (Rachel), his daughter, Anne Agnew Correa (Horacio), his son, Jacob Fontaine Agnew (Molly) and, his grandchildren, Jacob Franklin Agnew, William Walker Agnew, Grace Anne Agnew, Gregorio Fowler Correa, Agustï¿½ï¿½n Mason Correa, and Lila Jane Agnew.

Bob's career spanned 40 years in the field of aviation. From his early days of serving in the USAF Strategic Air Command as an instructor navigator, he started his commercial aviation career at Northwest Airlines. He was President and CEO of Morten Beyer & Agnew, an international aviation consulting firm and most recently served as Chairman of mba. In addition, Bob was a member of the Board of Directors of Atlas Air Worldwide and has served as its Board Chairman since 2017.

His family and friends will remember him as the consummate gentleman, wearing his signature bow tie. He modeled kindness and quiet strength as a leader and mentor, but foremost, he was a good son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

Bob was a member of the National Cathedral of Washington DC, where he sang in the Boys' Choir as a child. His burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced, with a celebration of his life to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the .