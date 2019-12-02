

Robert Agus



On Friday, November 29, 2019, Robert E. Agus, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of Rochelle Helzner, devoted father of Jonah and Jessica Agus, beloved brother of Zalman Agus, Edna Povich, and Deborah Agus-Kleinman, and cherished grandfather of Natalie Bregman.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Ohr Kodesh Congregation, 8300 Meadowbrook Lane, Chevy Chase, MD 20815. Interment will be at the Garden of Remembrance, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871.

Family will be observing shiva at the residence of Rochelle Helzner. Visitors may pay condolences on Monday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (minyan at 7:30 p.m.); Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon (minyan at 9 a.m.), 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (minyan at 7:30 p.m.); Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon (minyan at 9 a.m.), Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (minyan at 6:30 p.m.), and Sunday morning minyan at 9 a.m.