

Robert Wayne Alexander (Age 77)



Of Fairfax, Virginia passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a battle with Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). He loved being the "#1 Washington Redskins Fan", family vacations to the beach and family reunions.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Jacqulyn Fitzgerald Alexander; four children and families; son John Francis of Columbia, MD; daughters Penny Marie Habib, Debra Lorraine, Robin Alexander Gazes all of Manassas, Virginia; and many loving family members, especially his brothers and sister from Joliet, Illinois.

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, Virginia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, Virginia. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.