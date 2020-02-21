The Washington Post

ROBERT ALEXANDER (1942 - 2020)
Robert Wayne Alexander (Age 77)  

Of Fairfax, Virginia passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a battle with Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). He loved being the "#1 Washington Redskins Fan", family vacations to the beach and family reunions.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Jacqulyn Fitzgerald Alexander; four children and families; son John Francis of Columbia, MD; daughters Penny Marie Habib, Debra Lorraine, Robin Alexander Gazes all of Manassas, Virginia; and many loving family members, especially his brothers and sister from Joliet, Illinois.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, Virginia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, Virginia. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2020
