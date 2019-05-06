

Robert Allan Brown (Age 85)

March 28, 1934 - May 3, 2019



Robert, known as Bob, was born in New York City March 29, 1934, the first son of William A. Brown and Ida (nee Branfman) Brown. He attended the Devereaux School in Pennsylvania and learned the crafts of ceramics and printing. He worked in his father's consulting engineering firm in Washington, DC as a clerk and learned some aspects of bookkeeping from his mother, the office manager. He obtained a job as a clerk at the Peace Corps Headquarters in Washington, DC in December, 1964 - a job which he loved. He worked there for nearly 40 years until his retirement in November, 2002. On July 1, 1979 he married his love, Sarah (Sally) Martin, and they lived very happily in their Chevy Chase apartment for 30 years. In 2008 they moved to Sunrise Assisted Living of Silver Spring.

Bob was predeceased by both his parents and is survived by his wife Sally, his brother Stanley, Stanley's wife Margaret, his brother-in-law David Martin, and his sister-in-law Sue Martin Neal. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Bob was an avid collector and builder of model cars, and an enthusiastic fan of the Redskins and Ravens, and he loved making donations to many worthy causes. Bob and Sally were active members of the Chevy Chase United Methodist Church, and had many friends through their association with the JFK Club, a social club for high functioning developmentally disabled adults, founded by his mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chevy Chase United Methodist Church, St. Jude's, the Nature Conservancy, or a .

Funeral services will take place Tuesday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at the Chevy Chase United Methodist Church.